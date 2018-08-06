News

Good Samaritan shot to death while chasing down car theft suspect, police say

Jacob Gabriel charged with theft of car, theft of firearm, murder

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after he was shot while chasing down a car theft suspect Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police say 23-year-old Jacob Gabriel stole a car from a gas station at Fountain Wood and O'Connor roads around 2 p.m.Three drivers who witnessed the car theft began pursuing Gabriel in their cars.

According to police, one of the good Samaritans who gave chase sideswiped the stolen car along the I-35 Frontage Road. Police said Gabriel and good Samaritans got into a fight when Gabriel pulled out a handgun that he found in the stolen car.

After missing the first time he fired, Gabriel shot again and hit a man in his torso. That man, only identified as a 31-year-old, died at a hospital.

When police got to the scene, Gabriel had already taken off to a nearby hotel. Witnesses pointed police to a room at the Stay Express Inn and authorities arrested the suspect.

Gabriel is charged with theft of a firearm, theft of a vehicle and murder.

