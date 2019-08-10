Good Samaritans met with threats while trying to help truck driver involved in crash

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers who pulled over to help after a semitruck struck a guardrail on the Southeast Side were met with threats from the driver, police said.

The crash happened near I-37 and I-10 on Friday evening.

Witnesses told police the driver of the truck claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot.

An officer tried to get to the driver, but the driver put the truck in gear and tried to get away. The truck, however, was stuck in the railing.

An officer used a stun gun on the driver.

Police said they did not find a gun. They said the driver is facing a charge for resisting arrest but more charges could be added.

