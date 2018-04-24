Got city pride? Prove it: Volunteer for Commemorative Week

SAN ANTONIO - Want to give back to the city that you call home? Have you considered serving as a volunteer?

The Tricentennial Commission is looking for volunteers to give back to San Antonio during Commemorative Week as part of the Serve 300 SA initiative.

People can sign up for seven community service opportunities during that week, with more events scheduled for the fall.

Serve 300 works to match agencies and volunteers with community service opportunities throughout the Tricentennial year.

Here’s a list of the Commemorative Week Serve 300 events:

May 1: Corazon Ministries Café Corazon Chef for a Day

May 2: United Way Shoebox Project

May 3: Walzem Family Y Achievers Community Garden

May 5: San Antonio Food Bank Mission San Juan Historical Demonstration

May 5: United Way Shoebox Project

May 5: Woodlawn Lake Community Association Centennial Garden Workday

May 6: First Presbyterian Church Project 300 – Habitat for Humanity

People can sign up on their own, as teams and business groups. All volunteers who register online (by clicking or tapping here) will receive a commemorative Tricentennial T-shirt.



A complete list of events, including service opportunities, is available at www.sanantonio300.org. The Serve 300 SA initiative is sponsored by NuStar, Valero, Whataburger, AARP of San Antonio and Citibank.

Register online by following this link.

