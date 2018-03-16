Got gift cards to Toys R Us? Spend them soon!

SAN ANTONIO - Toys R Us officials announced this week that all stores in the U.S. (and U.K.) will be closed or sold. So what should you do if you have a gift card? Spend it soon!

Toys R Us will honor those gift cards until April 15. After that, you're out of luck.

The Federal Trade Commission is also reminding shoppers to choose wisely when shopping at Toys R Us because stores that are going out of business usually will not accept returns on purchases.

If you are a member of a Toys R Us rewards program, "Rewards R Us" dollars and Endless Earnings money will be honored until April 15.

The San Antonio area has five Toys R Us and/or Babies R Us locations:

TOYS"R"US/ BABIES “R” US - San Antonio [7032]

321 NW Loop 410, Suite 108, San Antonio, TX (210) 524-0117

TOYS"R"US/ BABIES “R” US - San Antonio [9549]

8327 Tx-151, San Antonio, TX (210) 521-2018



BABIES"R"US - San Antonio [7711]

17610 La Cantera, San Antonio, TX (210) 694-2087



TOYS"R"US/ BABIES “R” US - Selma [7007]

8270 Agora Pkwy, Selma, TX (210) 658-2183



TOYS"R"US - San Marcos [7088]

4015 I-35 South Tanger, San Marcos Outlet, San Marcos, TX (512) 214-6125

Company officials say the timing of store closures is still to be determined, but it will likely happen by May. According to a bankruptcy filing, that is when the company is set to run out of money.

