Gov. Greg Abbott calls for statewide moment of silence for Santa Fe shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for a statewide moment of silence on Monday to honor the memory of the 10 individuals who lost their lives in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Abbott is asking the state to observe a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Monday.

“In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state," Abbott said in a written statement. "I ask all Texans to join in holding a moment of silence tomorrow morning to remember the victims, their families, and first responders of the attack that took place at Santa Fe High School."

Authorities said eight students and two teachers were killed and 13 others were wounded by 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a student at Santa Fe High School.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.