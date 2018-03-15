Government Canyon State Natural Area open every day during Spring Break

SAN ANTONIO - If nature is calling you this Spring Break, the great outdoors can be found right in San Antonio's own backyard. Government Canyon State Natural Area is open every day this week.

With a perfect blanket of clouds and the kiss of a clear morning sun, the Fuentez family woke up early to enjoy some fresh air and do some hiking.

"Just something to do to get out, and be a family together," Bryan Fuentez, a high school junior, said.

"Spring break is not going to be about hiking anymore when they go to college, you'll have to go visit in Corpus or something," Irene Fuentez said. "They'll leave the nest, and I’ll just have the memories."

The family didn't have to go far to make them. Believe it or not, the state natural area is within city limits.

"It’s one of the hidden treasures of San Antonio," Chris Holm, Government Canyon State Natural Area superintendent said.

Holm said the park is usually open four days a week, but for Spring Break the gates are open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day.

There are 40 miles of hiking and biking trails in the natural area, eight of which are an easy stroll. Recently, the weather conditions have been very good.

"Pretty soon it's going to be so warm, people aren't going to want to come out because it's just so hot here," Holm said.

Camping is already booked full, but there's plenty to check out on a day trip.

There’s a new nature playscape, and real dinosaur tracks are now accessible to see up close.

"About a 110 million years ago we had two sets of dinosaurs that came through here," Holm said.

The park costs $6 dollars per adult to get in. Children under 13 are free.

Holm said to arrive early though, the area can hit capacity by 10 a.m. in the morning.

"On beautiful weather days, the crowds will come out," Holm said.

