Government employees to assist US Border Patrol amid influx of illegal immigration

DEL RIO, Texas - With the number of immigrants entering the U.S. illegally through Del Rio increasing, the United States Border Patrol will begin receiving assistance from volunteers who are fellow government employees.

“Family unit apprehensions in this sector are up over 754 percent compared to the previous fiscal year,” said Randy Davis, acting chief patrol agent for the Del Rio Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.

While there have been 11,840 family apprehensions out of Del Rio for the 2019 fiscal year up until April 30, there are still an estimated 6,000 people who have illegally entered the U.S. from the area who have not yet been apprehended.

The increase in immigrants who have crossed the border illegally requires more agents to process and care for those in custody.

The volunteer force, comprised of workers within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will work to alleviate the workload of Border Patrol agents, not only helping with assisting those in custody but also helping with administrative issues and property management.

“The DHS volunteer force comes at a time when the extra help is needed and appreciated,” Davis said.

