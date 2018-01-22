Government shutdown affects San Antonio Missions National Historic Park

SAN ANTONIO - The government shutdown, which was caused by both houses of Congress not coming to an agreement on how to fund the federal government, affects the San Antonio Missions National Historic Park in several ways.

There will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services at San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance.

San Antonio National Historic Park grounds and parking lots will remain open and accessible to the public despite the shutdown.

No permits will be issued, and the National Park Service social media and websites won’t be monitored or updated, which means park conditions won’t be posted.

All park programs are canceled as well.

