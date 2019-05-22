Government will pay you $1,000 to adopt wild horse

SAN ANTONIO - The Bureau of Land Management is offering citizens $1,000 to adopt a wild horse in an effort to help control the wild mustang population.

An estimated 88,000 wild horses roam the U.S. but the land can't sustain nearly that many animals, according to Gus Warr of the BLM.

This issue leads to larger problems -- including starving horses.

Warr said the BLM spends approximately $2,000 a year to hold and care for a wild horse.

To remedy that, BLM came up with the adoption incentive program, which allows qualified adopters to adopt an eligible wild horse or burro after March 12, according to BLM.gov.

Adopters who meet the requirements will be given $500 within 60 days of the adoption of a wild horse or burro and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling.

There is a $25 adoption fee, due at the time of adoption. For more information, click here.

