GPS doesn't lie: Vehicle tracker proves deputy constable forged date on eviction notice

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Precinct 4 deputy constable resigned last month after an internal investigation found he used white out on eviction paperwork and then wrote a different date after failing to serve it on time, according to records released to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Deputy Constable Richard Vidal resigned November 3, county records show.

His resignation from the agency that covers east Bexar County came less than two months after the administration began investigating him.

Records show on September 6, a Precinct 4 supervisor noticed that Vidal had served an eviction notice in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road but failed to clear it from the county's system.

After Vidal was told to clear the record and return the paperwork, the supervisor noticed white out had been used on the date section and that it now read, "September 5, 2018."

The supervisor checked the GPS tracking system on Vidal's service vehicle and found that Vidal at no time during his shift on September 5 was near the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road.

The tracking system did indicate that Vidal visited the block in question on September 6, a day after the deadline to serve the paperwork.

Precinct 4 Constable Stan Ramos did not return a call seeking comment on Friday.

The white out incident was the latest infraction from Vidal, according to his personnel file.

Records show in June 2010 he drove a county vehicle into flowing water, causing it to stall and fill with water.

Photographs of the incident released by the county show a marked patrol car partially submerged in water, with water inside it reaching the seats.

Even though records show Vidal was found to have violated state laws pertaining to disobeying warning signs and barricades, there is no record that he was ever disciplined for the incident.

A year later Vidal was given a warning after claiming he could not serve paperwork because an apartment was vacant. The apartment manager later called a Precinct 4 administrator and said that Vidal was not being truthful.

Vidal had also been in trouble in the past for serving civil paperwork without permission and for showing carelessness with legal documents assigned to him.

