GQ lists 'Bible,' as not worth reading, social media reactions mixed

SAN ANTONIO - GQ put together a list of 21 books the magazine says you don’t have to read and it has people fired up.

Included on the not-worthy of reading list are the Bible, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," "Catcher in the Rye" and "A Farewell to Arms" -- just to name a few.

Social media users are disputing the list and some are pointing to the face that the Bible is one of the bestselling and most widely distributed books in the world.

GQ wrote that the Bible "is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned.”

The article suggests reading “The Notebook” by Agota Kristof instead, saying it’s “a marvelous tale of two brothers who have to get along when things get rough."

The reaction to the list isn’t wholly one-sided. One Twitter user said, “Personally I think they’re being too kind,” in reference to GQ’s review of the Holy Book.

See some social media reactions below:

The GQ review of the bible.



Personally I think they are being too kind. pic.twitter.com/JoIqkOm9nL — G W Bridge UK #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@GWBridgeUK) April 22, 2018

I just heard GQ Magazine just Bashed the Bible!!!

The Bible is God's Holy Word.

I really don't think I'll be buying anymore GQ Mags.

This Act by GQ is a total disgrace to the Christain Community. — 🇺🇸 David D 🇺🇸 (@luckydbldd) April 22, 2018

GQ magazine says the Bible, our inspired Word of God is obsolete. This is the book our constitution and laws were based upon. Do not fall for the liberal trash that is being spread thru our nation; the USA's existence is at stake. — Nancye J. May (@nanjmay6478) April 23, 2018

"Repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish" – @GQMagazine , explaining why the Bible is on its list of books you don't have to read.

Full disclosure: I wasn’t planning to add it to my summer reads but bold move GQ. pic.twitter.com/L7eQlA1ci2 — Brittany Hagan (@BrittanyHagan) April 25, 2018

