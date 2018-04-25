News

GQ lists 'Bible,' as not worth reading, social media reactions mixed

Other classic literary works also included on 'not worthy' list

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - GQ put together a list of 21 books the magazine says you don’t have to read and it has people fired up.

Included on the not-worthy of reading list are the Bible, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," "Catcher in the Rye" and "A Farewell to Arms" -- just to name a few.

Social media users are disputing the list and some are pointing to the face that the Bible is one of the bestselling and most widely distributed books in the world.

GQ wrote that the Bible "is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned.”

The article suggests reading “The Notebook” by Agota Kristof instead, saying it’s “a marvelous tale of two brothers who have to get along when things get rough."

The reaction to the list isn’t wholly one-sided. One Twitter user said, “Personally I think they’re being too kind,” in reference to GQ’s review of the Holy Book.

See some social media reactions below:

