Graffiti aimed at mayoral challenger Greg Brockhouse

SAN ANTONIO - A campaign sign for mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse and the side of a church on the North side were each targets of graffiti found Monday.

The sign was outside the Firefighter’s Union Hall.

The union has been a supporter of Brockhouse.

Brockhouse and Mayor Ron Nirenberg have condemned the vandalism.

“We can’t have our politics turn into this type of action,” Brockhouse said.

“There isn’t any room for it,” Nirenberg said. “We condemn this type of behavior on both sides.”

Late Monday morning, Mark Christian Garrett, 65, was arrested in connection with the graffiti and is facing charges of graffiti of a church/school.

