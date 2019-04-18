Grand jury indicts man charged in slaying of BCSO K9 Chucky

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County grand jury returned multiple indictments against a 38-year-old Karnes City man in connection with a chase that ended in the shooting death of a Bexar County Sheriff's Office K9.

Matthew Mireles was indicted on a charge of interfering with a police service animal, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said.

Mireles on Jan. 25 led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase from Karnes City to Bexar County, where he fired his gun at eight officers, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Two gunshots hit the K9, Chucky, who tried to subdue Mireles, Salazar said.

The grand jury also indicted Mireles on eight counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and for evading arrest with a vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges include a habitual offender enhancement allegation due to Mireles previously being convicted on charges of assault on a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the DA's Office said.

