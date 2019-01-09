Local Texas reps sworn in as grandchildren watch

AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday was an important day for Texas state legislators as they were sworn in for the start of the 86th session, hoping to tackle reforming public education and property taxes.

But it was also a special day for proud family members as they watched their parents or grandparents get sworn in.

Here are some of the reactions from the grandchildren of freshman Rep. Steve Allison.

Korbin Allison, 8 years old:

"My adventures at the Capitol, Jan. 8, 2019. First, when we got to the Capitol, we went to my grandfather Steve Allison’s office. It was so much (fun) being with my family. Then we went to the governor's room to take family photos. It was a blast. After that, we went back to Gaga's office a little bit. Then we went to the House chamber. We went to the swearing-in ceremony. It was two hours, very long, and I was sitting on a trash can."

Taylor Allison, 14:

"I’m 14 and turning 15 in March. It was really cool and really different because, when he’s at home, he’s like really chill and today we kind of saw his work side more."

Scott Allison, 13:

"Our family, it's kind of new to us because it’s his first time getting sworn in for something like this. We’ve never really had these many cameras on us. It’s been a really cool experience."

