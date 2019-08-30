Grandparents get in free at the DoSeum in September

SAN ANTONIO - Sept. 8 is Grandparents Day, and the DoSeum is celebrating all month long by offering free admission for grandparents during the month of September.

The regular admission price is $14 a person.

If you've been wanting to check out the "Going Places" exhibition, you need to visit soon. That exhibit, which is all about the science of transportation, closes to the public on Sept. 8.

Click here to learn about the Grandparents Day offer and other DoSeum specials.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.