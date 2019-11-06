Boy falls 20 feet at Urban Air, suffers injuries (graphic video)

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida boy is recovering after falling 20 feet from the "Sky Rider" attraction Sept. 1 at an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Florida.

The 10-year-old's harness wasn't secured, according to an investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture, and the employees involved are no longer working at the park.

An article published by WTSP on Tuesday stated that the child's leg straps weren't buckled, which left him hanging on with his arms until he lost his grip.

"It killed me to watch it," the boy's mother told WFLA.

The family is suing, according to WTSP, who reported that the boy's mother wants parents to see the video because mistakes were made by the people working at the park.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

