Grave robbers damage 2 Texas mausoleum tombs, open casket

BEAUMONT, Texas - Two mausoleum tombs were significantly damaged July 3 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Facebook post.

A groundskeeper discovered damaged tombs, including one casket pulled out and opened, and called police.

It is believed the incident occurred between July 1 after 2 p.m. and July 3 at 9 a.m., according to the post.

Beaumont police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.

