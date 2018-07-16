Gray, black rattlesnake discovered at Texas park

EL PASO, Texas - A photo of a black and gray rattlesnake has gone viral after it was posted to the Wyler Aerial Tramway Facebook page Wednesday.

The rock rattlesnake, or Crotalus lepidus, was spotted near an unspecified door at the park, seemingly trying to cool down, according to the Facebook post.

Rattlesnakes are protected in state parks, and if you come across one, Texas Parks and Wildlife advises to give the snake space to move away and leave it alone.

The snake in the photo is approximately 2 feet long.

