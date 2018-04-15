Grease fire consumes home on Far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A family is without a home after a grease fire destroyed their Far West Side home Sunday afternoon.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to the 100 block of Dartmoor Street for a report of a fire just after noon.

Authorities said they initially though a water heater started the fire, but learned a person in the home was cooking when the fire started.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

Battalion Chief Stephen Ruston said the home will likely need to be demolished and stressed the importance of having a fire extinguisher in the home.

"It is a terrible reality of any fire," Ruston said. "Even if it is minor damage, there is always smoke damage where the smoke seeps into any nooks and crannies of that structure."

A neighbor said he saw the flames coming out of the home and tried to help before crews arrived.

