Great Graduate: Teen mother hopes to inspire others after graduation

SAN ANTONIO - Katelyn Sheppard, 17, is hoping to inspire others after graduating from Academy of Creative Education following a young pregnancy.

Sheppard became pregnant in the summer of her seventh grade year and struggled to balance school, child care and work.

She found help at ACE and was able to set her own school schedule, allowing her to go to school and balance family life.

"The teachers here are so supportive of me and they never looked down on anybody," Sheppard said.

Sheppard graduated with her high school diploma in February and will start at San Antonio College in June, with plans to go into the medical field.

