Great Graduates: Gracie LaGasse, Clemens High School

SAN ANTONIO - Gracie LaGasse is at the top 5 percent of her class at Clemens High School and was awarded a full academic scholarship to Texas State University.

LaGasse credits her parents for her success, but also her experience as the president of her school's DECA Club.

“It’s definitely opened new avenues for me," LaGasse said. "I’ve met people from other states and other countries ... at international events so it was a really great opportunity.”

LaGasse's business marketing teacher, Laura Lauinger, said LaGasse has always been a leader.

“She’s always looking to help," Lauinger said. "She’s wonderful with underclassmen. She mentors kids. She’s just got a wonderful heart.”

LaGasse said she watched her mother overcome brain surgery, even though it left her mother paralyzed on her right side.

LaGasse's father, Barry LaGasse, said Gracie was always there to help.

“She’s there for her friends and her family," said Barry LaGasse. "She will drop what she’s doing to make sure she takes care of you. She’s a good kid.”

Gracie is now looking forward to the next chapter of her life at Texas State, where she plans to major in finance.

I want to make sure that I’ve done everything that I can to do what I want to do," she said. "And, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, but at least I can say I tried.”

