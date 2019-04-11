Brockhouse calls for Chick-fil-A revote at next city council meeting

SAN ANTONIO - City councilman Greg Brockhouse announced on Thursday his intention to move to amend a food contract, which was previously approved by the City Council, that removed Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio International Airport.

Brockhouse told other City Council members that he intended to make the motion at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for next Thursday, April 18.

On March 21, the City Council voted 6-4 to remove Chick-fil-A from a new airport concessionaire contract, despite a favorable recommendation by city staff, citing Chick-fil-A owners' religious beliefs.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation on March 28 into the city's decision to exclude the restaurant.

The vote caused an immediate debate about whether Chick-fil-A should be at the airport.

"With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion. San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior," Councilman Robert Treviño said in a statement after the vote.

"Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies," Trevino said at the time.

Brockhouse issued a statement on Thursday that reads in part:

“Every day the Chick-fil-A removal decision is allowed to stand hurts our reputation nationwide as a welcoming and inclusive city. It sends a message we are anti-faith and we cannot stand by without speaking the truth and standing up for our principles."

Brockhouse said in the statement that if the motion is passed and added to the agenda, a vote to reinstate Chick-fil-A would occur on May 2.

