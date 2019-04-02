Grieving father hopes police find daughter's killer to help give family closure

SAN ANTONIO - Esteban Montilla says his daughter, Roseangel Montilla, came from Venezuela around the age of 12 and had been working toward the American dream ever since, but on Sunday, her family found themselves in the middle of a nightmare. The 34-year-old mother was found brutally slain in her Northwest Side apartment.

“Devastating. I’m still walking, like, without a soul. She did not deserve to die this way, in that brutal way,” Esteban Montilla said.

Roseangel worked as an insurance recruiter. Her father said there were times when she’d work two or three jobs just to make ends meet for her daughters, who are now heartbroken that their mother is gone.

“They know, and they're very much aware what happened.” Esteban Montilla said.

On Tuesday, he spoke about a special moment his daughter shared with one of her daughters just days prior to the death.

“Friday was when her mom took her for the haircut, and she was just wondering about the next one. That she will not be around to do that,” Esteban Montilla said.

While trying to be strong, the grieving father said he desperately hopes that whoever cut his daughter's life short will be found. Though answers won’t bring her back, they may provide closure.

“I want for justice to be done. She was a great woman.” Esteban Montilla said.

Police have released little information about the case, but they are still actively searching for a suspect. If you have any information about this murder, you're asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

