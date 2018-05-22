Grocery store censors teen's high school graduation cake

A South Carolina mother is angry after a Publix supermarket refused to write her requested message on a graduation cake for her son.

Cara Koscinski ordered a cake from Publix to celebrate her son graduating Summa Cum Laude but the grocer considered “cum” a profane word.

The Latin phrase Summa Cum Laude translates to, “with great distinction,” or “with great honor."

In this case, Publix wrote Summa --- Laude as opposed to the Latin honor.

"Shame on you Publix for turning an innocent Latin phrase into a total embarrassment for having to explain to my son and others (including my 70-year-old mother) about this joke of a cake,” Koscinski wrote on Facebook.

She followed up by saying her son was humiliated.

Koscinski also said in her post that the person who picked up the cake was unaware of what the phrasing was supposed to be.

See the full post below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.