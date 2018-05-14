Groundbreaking Tuesday for huge African-themed water park and resort coming to Texas

Round Rock - Kalahari Resorts & Conventions will break ground Tuesday on a huge African-themed resort and water park in Round Rock.

According to the company’s website, the Round Rock resort will have an indoor and outdoor water park, a hotel and convention center, an arcade, a salon, restaurants and shopping.

The resort is slated to have about 1,000 guest rooms and suites, and 150,000 to 200,000 square feet of meeting space.

The water park itself is about 200,000 square feet.

The Kalahari resort will be located on 351 acres on U.S. 79 across from the Dell Diamond and Old Settlers Park.

This map from RoundRockTexas.gov shows just how massive a property it will be.

The resort is scheduled to open in 2020.

Round Rock will be the fourth Kalahari Resorts location. The other three are in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; Sandusky, Ohio; and Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania.

