SAN ANTONIO - Veterans on Tuesday can meet with certified benefits advocates at the mobile Disabled American Veterans Office.

The event will connect veterans with services and provide them with information that may not always be easily accessible.

The event will run until 4 p.m. at Anthony's Plant Pick Up at 2238 Northwest Loop 410 near Jackson Keller Road.

Refreshments will be provided to those in attendance.

