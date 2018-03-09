Group of Brandeis students stage walkout to protest gun violence

SAN ANTONIO - A group of Brandeis High School students walked out of class Friday morning to protest gun violence.

Northside Independent School District spokesperson Barry Perez told KSAT a group of between 10 to 20 students walked out of their classrooms around 10 a.m. to the flag pole in front of the school.

Perez said the group initially planned to stay outside for 17 minutes, but a few did not want to go back inside.

The number 17 represented the students and staff that died in the Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Feb. 14.

Perez did not confirm what the students were protesting, but said the group never walked off campus and were safely inside a short time later.

A video and photos surfaced on Twitter showing students with signs that read, “PROTECT KIDS, NOT GUNS” and “STOP NRA.”

There was no word from the district if the students would face any disciplinary action.

So proud of my classmates at Brandeis High School protesting gun violence @Emma4Change @NeverAgainMSD pic.twitter.com/eNtoBs5CXS — Megan (@_meggerrzz_) March 9, 2018

