Group of nearly 300 immigrants apprehended in Rio Grande Valley

GRANJENO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley apprehended nearly 300 immigrants early Tuesday.

According to a news release, agents working near Granjeno, a small town outside McAllen, responded to a report of a large group of immigrants walking toward a Rio Grande River levee.

When agents arrived at the location, they saw hundreds of people consisting of families and unaccompanied children cross the levee, the news release said.

Agents took 289 immigrants into custody; they are being processed for deportation.

The group is believed to be the largest one encountered by agents in the area this year.

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, which consists of 19 counties, arrested more than 1,000 immigrants within the last 24 hours and nearly 17,000 in February, the news release said.

