Group protests facility housing migrant children in Tornillo

A small group of people came together Wednesday to protest a facility housing migrant children in the border town of Tornillo.

The group gathered outside the Baptist Child and Family Services building in San Antonio.

Baptist Child and Family Services runs the detention facility in Tornillo. Its contract with the federal government is set to expire at the end of the month, leaving many wondering where the more than 2,000 children currently being held there will go.

Many opponents say the children are being held in deplorable conditions.

Baptist Child and Family Services said it has done nothing but serve those in need.

The Associated Press found that, as of Dec. 17, there are some 9,800 children being held in detention centers.

