Group rallies to push City Council to adopt mandatory sick time policy

SAN ANTONIO - A group held a rally outside City Hall on Thursday to push for City Council to adopt a mandatory paid sick time policy for companies in San Antonio.

The group Working Texans for Paid Sick Time submitted signatures to get an ordinance on the November ballot. It collected about 144,000 signatures, more than enough to make it onto the ballot.

The City Council said that, once the signatures are certified, they must vote on an ordinance or place the issue on the ballot for voters to decide.

“If it's something the council can do and save ourselves a little bit of the cost for an election and meet the needs of the community, then I think we need to consider that as well,” District 9 Councilman John Courage said.

The City Council has until Aug. 20 to decide whether to put the issue on the ballot.

