Group working to end cash bail takes argument to Bexar County judges

SAN ANTONIO - A group of local citizens is taking its argument for ending cash bail to Bexar County judges.

The Texas Organizing Project delivered a petition to the judges Thursday.

The group said it’s looking for a concrete plan to end the cash bail practice.

The civil rights advocacy group Color of Change helped TOP gather petition signatures online.

The group said people of color are the ones affected most by cash bail. Many sit behind bars because they don't have the money to make bond.

TOP's right-to-justice campaign said ending cash bail is key to putting an end to separate criminal justice systems.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.