Group working to finish mural to remember baby King Jay, raise awareness about child abuse

SAN ANTONIO - Baby King Jay Davila's story sparked a community to come together and call themselves King's Angels.

They've followed the case in which King Jay was found buried in a backpack on the Northeast Side since the beginning of the year, and now they're hoping to make more people aware of child abuse.

Statistics from the Child Protective Services database show most child victims are under the age of 3. In 2018, more than 2,000 children in Bexar County were removed from abuse or neglect in their homes.

The group is working with an artist to create a mural of King Jay.

Along with a portrait of the child, a hotline used to report abuse cases will be incorporated into the art piece. It's all being created on the side of a building near I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue, where drivers passing through can easily see the mural.

That mural is expected to be finished Saturday evening.

