Guadalupe County man arrested following standoff

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Tuesday in Guadalupe County following a six-hour standoff with law enforcement.

According to a Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office news release, special agents with the Texas Attorney General's Office were serving a parole warrant on the man in the Geronimo area around 12 p.m. when he barricaded himself inside of a house and refused to come out.

A SWAT and hostage teams negotiated with the man for about six hours until they entered the residence and found the man hiding in the attic, the news release said.

The man was taken into custody without incident and will be taken to the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center, where he will be charged with violating his parole, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.