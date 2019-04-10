Guadalupe County man arrested in $1.2 billion Medicare scam

A Guadalupe County man has been arrested in a national Medicare scam bust.

Federal agents broke up the $1.2 billion operation that allegedly peddled unneeded orthopedic braces to hundreds of thousands of senior citizens.

The U.S. Justice Department is charging two dozen people across the country, including the owner of Guadalupe County Telemedicine Companies.

Christopher O’Hara is accused of paying and receiving kickbacks and bribes in exchange for doctors' orders for the braces for Medicare beneficiaries.

According to an indictment, O’Hara’s role in the scam resulted in about $40 million in fraudulent Medicare claims.

O’Hara faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.



