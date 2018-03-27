Guadalupe County Sheriff's office hidden museum preserves history

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - The Guadalupe County Sheriff office has a museum inside their department where they keep trophies, pictures, weapons and even contraband items made by inmates.

“I wanted to preserve history. There's so much history in the Guadalupe Sheriff’s Office,” Zwicke said.

Since taking office in 2001, Zwicke has continued to add to the collection with different items.

“One of our local builders, one of our biggest supporters and came in and wanted to build for our office,” Zwicke said.

The shelf is located right in the middle of the sheriff's office.

There are several items highlighting some of their accomplishments, including a gaming machine that was collected during a raid.

“In 2006, we raided three places in the county,” Zwicke said.

Inside the drawers are weapons created by inmates using soap, toothbrushes and razors.

Sheriff Zwicke said he also wants to make sure those who protect the county are recognized for their hard work and has placed their pictures across the shelf.

“They are a great group of people working for the right cause. To get rid county crime, and to keep our citizens safe and do the right thing,” Zwicke said.

