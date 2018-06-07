Guatemalan volcano not stopping SA mission group

SAN ANTONIO - One of Guatemala’s worst volcanic eruptions and its disastrous aftermath won’t stop 12 volunteers from St. John’s Lutheran Church in downtown San Antonio from their fifth annual mission trip to a school in a remote mountain village.

Bea Imken, the team leader, said after the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blew last Sunday, the group immediately wanted to know: “What do we do now? What’s going on?”

Imken said after meeting and praying about it Wednesday night, the group still decided to fly out as planned early Sunday morning.

The team's motto is "God’s work, our hands."

“We feel like we’re going there with God watching over us," Imken said,

Imken said they’ll visit the school about three hours away from the danger zone outside Guatemala City and Antigua.

In addition to the school supplies they always bring, and this year’s project to plant vegetables for village residents, Imken said the team has been asked to bring hygiene supplies and even ointment to treat burns.

Katie Rode, St. John’s director of family ministries, said unfortunately, they’re unable to accept clothing and other items. She said each volunteer will only be able to take what they can fit into one suitcase.

Instead, Rode said St. John’s Facebook page has information on how the public can help after the team arrives in the country.

Rode said she was able to get through to Fire Chief Carlos Borges, who has been overseeing rescue and recovery efforts. She said Borges told her, “Aside from the most basic things, what they need the most is emotional support.”

Rode said she was also told, “The people are suffering. People are scared. They don’t understand why this happened to them.”

WEB EXTRA: Rescue efforts in Guatemala following volcanic eruption (Viewer discretion advised)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.