Gucci, Jordans, tools, game consoles, more at SAPD's auction

SAN ANTONIO - It is the highly anticipated event at which the San Antonio Police Department will auction off nearly 100 items it has seized during incidents.

Some of the items to be auctioned off are Jordan brand clothing and shoes, smart TVs, various game consoles, tools, high-end brand watches and bags.

The viewing of the property will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the auction is open to the public and will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 650 VFW Blvd. on the city’s South Side.

For more information about the auction, call 210-207-7932.

Scroll below to view the entire list of items being auctioned.

Courtesy: SAPD

