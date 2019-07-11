Gun goes off accidentally in car, sending teen to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting in a car, authorities said.

The shooting took place on the city's south side on McCauley Boulevard.

Four to five people were inside the car when a gun went off accidentally, police said.

A passenger in the front seat, believed to be 15 or 16 years old, was hit, according to investigators.

A couple people in the car had warrants and no one is cooperating in the investigation, authorities said.

