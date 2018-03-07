Gun rights, gun control continue to be hot topics across country

SAN ANTONIO - They have been hot topics across the country for the past several weeks, and many are still showing interest in gun rights and gun control.

San Antonio is an area on the map that is lit up showing that there is interest in the Alamo City about gun rights in the past seven days.

The top cities right now searching on Google about gun control in past week include, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia.

According to Google Trends, the following maps show which states search for gun shop vs. gun control -purchasing as opposed to controlling guns.

Statistics also show that searches are being done on AR-15 assault style rifles.

