Gun-toting robber holds up Burger King where he was once employed, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Saturday arrested a former Burger King employee suspected of robbing the fast food joint where he was once employed.

The San Antonio Police Department's Robbery Task Force apprehended 48-year-old Julius Cuellar on the city's West Side around 6 p.m.

Police said Cuellar and an unknown person robbed a Burger King off of Potranco Road on Feb. 8 and held employees at gunpoint.

The pair took off with at least $1,500, a detective said. Cuellar and the other individual robbed the restaurant at a time when only employees were in the building, according to police.

Investigators later learned that Cuellar was a former employee of the Burger King.

Authorities said they plan on making more arrests in connection with the aggravated robbery.

Those with information about the crime are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

