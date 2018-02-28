Gunfire from deputy-involved shooting hits neighbor's home

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who lives across the street from where Bexar County deputies opened fire on a man they said was suicidal said at least two bullets hit her home.

Deputies responded to a home after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sun Candle Drive in far West County to investigate a report of a woman who was afraid to leave her home with her three children.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the woman's 37-year-old husband was suicidal, and deputies found him in the bedroom closet with a shotgun.

"The deputies ordered the suspect to drop the shotgun several times. Instead, that suspect leveled the shotgun at the officers. The officers opened fire," Salazar said.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds -- two to the upper torso and one in the lower extremities, Salazar said. The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Salazar said post-traumatic stress disorder may have been a factor for the man's actions.

Carmen Rodriguez showed KSAT 12 News reporter Josh Skurnik a bullet hole that went through her garage door and into a back wall. She said another bullet also hit her home.

Rodriguez said she's thankful the bullets didn't injure her or her family.

"We just think God is good, because if they would have shot maybe higher, it would have definitely hit our daughter," Rodriguez said, referencing her daughter's bedroom.

The garage door at the home where the shooting happened was riddled with about a dozen bullet holes and dents.

When deputies came to make sure Rodriguez and her family were all right, she said they didn't tell her what happened at her neighbor's home.

Rodriguez said the family moved into the neighborhood within the past year and knows the wife.

"She's really nice. Sometimes we walk together to the bus stop to drop off the kids," Rodriguez said.

The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

