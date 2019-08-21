Gunman jumps out from behind dumpster, shoots man, Balcones Heights police say

SAN ANTONIO - The Balcones Heights Police Department is searching for a gunman after he jumped out from behind a dumpster and shot a man early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. at the Terrace House Apartments in the 800 block of Gentleman Road in Balcones Heights after a man was shot in the chest while walking to his car with his girlfriend.

Police said they are searching for Jimmy Ramon, 45, in connection to the shooting.

According to police, the victim was shot in the parking lot and then made his way to his brother's apartment where he called for help.

Authorities say the shooter jumped out from behind a dumpster and fired several times at his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend before fleeing in a black Ford Focus with front end damage.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. His name was not released.

