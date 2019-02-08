Gunman yelled 'get the f--- on the ground' before killing 2, wounding 2, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge after San Antonio police say he kicked open an apartment door and opened fire on a family, killing a man and his girlfriend.

Police took Jonathan Winston Johnson into custody Thursday night, two days after the shooting deaths of Andres Luis Rangel, 19, and his girlfriend, Katrina Marie Casarez, 18, at an apartment on the city's South Side.

On Tuesday, officers responded around 8:33 p.m. to the Robins Nest Apartment complex in the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

At the location, officers found Rangel in a bedroom and Casarez in a bathroom, both dead of gunshot wounds, according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness told police she was home with her two children, another woman, Rangel and Casarez when she began hearing loud banging on the front door.

A fifth bang opened the door and that's when a man, holding a red bandanna over his face, entered the apartment wielding a handgun, according to the affidavit.

The witness said the man yelled "get the f--- on the ground" before opening fire on them, wounding her and the other woman. She said the man also shot at her two children but missed, the affidavit said.

As she was playing dead, the witness told police she recognized the gunman as being Johnson, to whom she was previously introduced by her friends, the affidavit said.

Police Chief William McManus said the information from the witness ultimately led to Johnson's arrest.

"She only survived because she pretended to be dead," McManus said.

After Johnson was questioned Thursday, police discovered he had swallowed some narcotics, according to McManus. Johnson was taken to a hospital for possible toxic ingestion.

McManus said they have a motive but are not releasing it at this time.

Johnson is facing the capital murder charge and his bail has been remanded.

According to online records, Johnson has a criminal history that dates back to 2011, which includes previous arrests for aggravated robbery and burglary.

Johnson was sentenced to seven years in prison on aggravated robbery charges and was released from custody on Oct. 9, 2018, according to online records.

