Gunmen pistol-whip 2 during NW Side home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old-man is being treated at a hospital after being pistol-whipped during an overnight home invasion on the city’s Northwest Side.

A second man also was hit in the head with a gun but did not require any medical treatment, according to family members.

San Antonio police originally received a call for a shooting in progress just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers said when they arrived, they realized there was no shooting.

Two men in the home, however, did suffer injuries when they were pistol-whipped, according to family members.

Relatives of the men told KSAT 12 they woke up to loud banging on their front door, then saw at least two men with guns barge into their home, located in the 6100 block of Pow Wow Drive.

One resident said the gunmen headed straight for a bedroom where a couple and their four-month-old daughter slept.

They say at one point, the men pointed a gun at the woman and baby.

According to relatives, they were demanding keys, although they never did say what type of keys.

The two men who were hit with a gun, 19 and 20-year old, suffered minor injuries.

The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital by ambulance and required stitches for his injuries, family members said.

They said the gunmen ended up running out of the home empty-handed after one of the residents pushed them down the stairs.

