Gunshot victim found in parking lot of Incredible Pizza

SAN ANTONIO - Police have cordoned off an area in the parking lot of Incredible Pizza after a gunshot victim was found in the parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the area of Blanco Road and West Avenue, and one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A man was detained and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Authorities were unable to say whether the victim was shot there, or had just been found there.

The victim's condition is unknown.

