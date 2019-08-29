News

HEB announces plans for Lubbock store, locals lose their minds

The Lubbock location will be H-E-B's northernmost store.

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

H-E-B has announced plans to open its first store in Lubbock.

The location is slated to be the San Antonio-based grocery giant’s northernmost store.

The 120,000-square-foot store is set to open late next year and will include curbside pickup, a gas station, car wash and H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant.

The Lubbock H-E-B will be located at 114th and Quaker, about a 15-minute drive from the Texas Tech campus.

Current and former Lubbockites were quick to react on Twitter.

