HEB announces plans for Lubbock store, locals lose their minds

H-E-B has announced plans to open its first store in Lubbock.

The location is slated to be the San Antonio-based grocery giant’s northernmost store.

The 120,000-square-foot store is set to open late next year and will include curbside pickup, a gas station, car wash and H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant.

The Lubbock H-E-B will be located at 114th and Quaker, about a 15-minute drive from the Texas Tech campus.

Current and former Lubbockites were quick to react on Twitter.

lubbock is getting an HEB AND Matthew McConaughey becomes a professor at UT, It’s a good day in Texas. 😊 — lorenaabigail. 🌻🌸 (@lorenaa_abigail) August 29, 2019

Get ready Lubbock, HEB is about to change your lives! — Aubree❁ (@aaaubs) August 28, 2019

HEB would be coming to Lubbock at the same time I graduate and LEAVE don’t talk to me I’m tired — McKenna Thompson (@mckenna_lee123) August 28, 2019

I can not contain how excited I am that @HEB is FINALLY coming to Lubbock!!!! pic.twitter.com/zQYjciPltI — Marcy (@marcybradford21) August 28, 2019

I AM SOOOO EXCITED!!!!! THANK YOU @HEB THANK YOU I'VE WAITED 30 YEARS FOR THIS!!! It’s official: H-E-B to announce South Lubbock location https://t.co/HXjUrSjZ0N — Chamene Coffman (@menieatrandom) August 28, 2019

Never saw such hoopla over a grocery store 😆 — Wreck 'em (@MichaelBills7) August 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.