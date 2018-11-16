H-E-B breaks ground on new East Side warehouse facility

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B broke ground on a new warehouse Thursday that will be used for distribution, manufacturing and food processing on the city’s East Side.

The facility will be located on the corner of East Houston Street and South Foster Road.

H-E-B said the 1 million square foot facility will be the company’s largest single-build warehouse and will create between 600 and 700 new jobs.

“We have a great group of partners that join us every day and do a great job, and at the same time, it's a great location for us. It’s about transportation and proximity to our network,” said Carson Landsgard, senior vice president of supply chain and logistics for H-E-B.

The warehouse is expected to be completed in late 2019 and will be up and running sometime in 2020.

