H-E-B issues ice cream recall

EconoMax, Hill Country Fare ice creams, Creamy Creations sherbets recalled

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B is recalling more than a dozen of its ice cream and sherbet products because they could contain pieces of broken metal.

H-E-B says the broken metal was discovered in the processing equipment during routine maintenance.

The affected products include certain flavors and container sizes of EconoMax and Hill Country Fare ice creams and Creamy Creations sherbets. They were distributed to stores in Texas and Mexico. All of the affected products have been removed from the shelves and there have been no reports of injuries.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • 4122092736    EconoMax Neopolitan    4 quarts    6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019  
  • 4122092733    EconoMax Neopolitan    56 ounces    6/24/2019       
  • 4122092734    EconoMax Vanilla     4 quarts    5/24/2019 through 6/17/19       
  • 4122092731    EconoMax Vanilla    56 ounces    5/26/2019 through 5/27/019       
  • 4122090944    Hill Country Fare Chocolate     4.5 quarts    6/24/2019       
  • 4122092215    Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream    56 ounces    5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019       
  • 4122090946    Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel      4.5 quarts    6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019       
  • 4122090943    Hill Country Fare Neopolitan    4.5 quarts    6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019       
  • 4122092212    Hill Country Fare Neopolitan     56 ounces    6/25/2019     
  • 4122010102    Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico)    4.5 quarts    6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019       
  • 4122090947    Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel     4.5 quarts    6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019       
  • 4122090942    Hill Country Fare Vanilla    4.5 quarts    6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019       
  • 4122083898    HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet     Quart    12/22/2018       
  • 4122034607    HEB CC Lime Sherbet    Quart    11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018  
  • 4122083895    HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet    Quart    11/28/2018       
  • 4122083894    HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet     Quart    11/27/2018 through 11/28/2018       
  • 4122083897    HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl    Quart    12/10/2018 through 12/11/2018       
  • 4122097260    HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet    Quart    12/11/2018 through 12/12/2018       
  • 4122083896    HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl     Quart    11/26/2018 through 11/27/2018

Click through the gallery to see images of the recalled products:    

KSAT 1 of 5
Images: H-E-B issues ice cream, sherbet recall

