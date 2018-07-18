H-E-B issues voluntary recall for two varieties of Creamy Creations ice cream, sherbet

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets after metal was found in the processing equipment.

The affected products are the 12-count Creamy Creations Orange Lime Sherbet Cup and the 12-count Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup.

UPC Numbers are:

4122081930

4122081931

These products were not distributed to the Houston area or Mexico, according to H-E-B.

The metal pieces were found in the equipment during routine maintenance.

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to H-E-B for a full refund.

Anyone with more questions can call H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

