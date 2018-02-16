H-E-B joins forces with on-demand delivery service

SAN ANTONIO - H-E-B announced Thursday that it has joined forces with Favor Delivery, an Austin-based on-demand delivery service.

Favor, which is already available in 50 cities across Texas, will become a wholly owned subsidiary, H-E-B said in a news release.

“I am thrilled to have H-E-B join forces with another well-respected and innovative Texas company,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B’s chief operating officer. “We share similar values, including a commitment to excellence in customer service and to our greatest resource – our people."

H-E-B officials said the partnership was made in order to accelerate the company's path to becoming a digital retail industry leader in Texas, enabling customers to choose how they shop, pay for and receive products.

While Favor will continue to operate independently, H-E-B said it will retain all of Favor's employees and its 50,000 runners, who operate as contract delivery drivers

"Over the past two years, we have established a strong working relationship with Favor that has proven to be immensely successful for both companies," Otto said.

“We could not be more excited to be part of H-E-B,” said Jag Bath, Favor's CEO and president. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s success and the business we have built at Favor."

